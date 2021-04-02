Sheldon "Butch" Lee Smith 83, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Saint Joseph. He was born July 9, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He graduated from Gower High School, and he was a truck driver for Werner Enterprises for many years. He liked to eat and traveling to Colorado, and watching birds and wildlife. Butch was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, and his parents Emmett Smith and Lois Connell. Survivors include: son, Billy Smith, Plattsburg, MO, daughter, Bobbee Karguth (Brian Moran), Savannah, MO, sons, Barry (Yolanda) Smith, and Brian Smith, 13 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, brother, Ronald (Melissa) Connell, and sister, GeGe (Jim) Brenner. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:52 PM
