Shelia Burris, 72, passed away July 11, 2021 at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 19, 1949 in Wichita, Kansas to Joe and Rosalie (Citron) Vankirk.

She was a registered nurse until retiring.

Preceding her in death: her parents, Joe and Rosalie; and husband, Dr. Charles Burris.

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Friday, July 16, 2021, at Mt. Ayr Cemetery, Altamont, Missouri.

Arrangement by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.