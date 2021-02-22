Cameron, Missouri- Shelly Ann Pooler, 54, of Cameron, passed away on February 12, 2021.
She was born on February 13, 1966 in Kansas City, Missouri to Curtis and Flora (Elmore) Pooler.
Preceding her in death: her parents; brother, Lane Pooler; sisters, Margo Pooler and Joanna Walker; nephew, Brandon Roberts.
Survivors: brother, Rance Pooler, Cameron, Missouri; sister, Debbie Parrack, Cameron, Missouri; nieces, Nicole, Mariah, Brittany, Andrea, Melissa, Trinity, Angela, and Destiny; nephews, Byron, Josh, Brandon and Devon; and aunt, Lori Burch.
No service has been scheduled at this time.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
