Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:22 PM

Cameron, Missouri- Shelly Ann Pooler, 54, of Cameron, passed away on February 12, 2021.
She was born on February 13, 1966 in Kansas City, Missouri to Curtis and Flora (Elmore) Pooler.
Preceding her in death: her parents; brother, Lane Pooler; sisters, Margo Pooler and Joanna Walker; nephew, Brandon Roberts.
Survivors: brother, Rance Pooler, Cameron, Missouri; sister, Debbie Parrack, Cameron, Missouri; nieces, Nicole, Mariah, Brittany, Andrea, Melissa, Trinity, Angela, and Destiny; nephews, Byron, Josh, Brandon and Devon; and aunt, Lori Burch.
No service has been scheduled at this time.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Lot's of sunshine today and it should stay with us for at least the next few days. We are looking at temperatures at or above average for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60's under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop just a little bits on Wednesday making it a little bit cooler but still close to normal. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.
