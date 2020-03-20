Clear
BREAKING NEWS Driver killed in officer-involved shooting in Livingston County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sherman "Dale" Mans, 61

Visitation: Friday, February 21st, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ The Turner Family Funeral Home. Maysville, MO.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Clarksdale, Mo…

Dale Mans, 61, of Clarksdale passed away on February 18, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo. on Friday, February 21, 2020, where the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.

A private inurnment at the Clarksdale Cemetery will follow at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home.

Dale was born in Pekin, Illinois to Harold Thornton and Mary Francis (Davison) Mans on July 7, 1957.

He went to school in Illinois.

Dale worked as a self employed Carpenter for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Connie (Cochran) Mans, of Maysville. They were married on July 31, 1979.

Dale is also survived by his daughter, Carrie (Shawn) Sherwood, and a granddaughter, Shay Sherwood, siblings, Bobbie (Kathy) Mans, Wayne Mans, Dwight Mans, and Georgie Mans, as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Harold Jr., and Johnny Mans.

Dale will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.

Memorials contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

online condolences : turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories