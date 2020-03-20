Clarksdale, Mo…

Dale Mans, 61, of Clarksdale passed away on February 18, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo. on Friday, February 21, 2020, where the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.

A private inurnment at the Clarksdale Cemetery will follow at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home.

Dale was born in Pekin, Illinois to Harold Thornton and Mary Francis (Davison) Mans on July 7, 1957.

He went to school in Illinois.

Dale worked as a self employed Carpenter for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Connie (Cochran) Mans, of Maysville. They were married on July 31, 1979.

Dale is also survived by his daughter, Carrie (Shawn) Sherwood, and a granddaughter, Shay Sherwood, siblings, Bobbie (Kathy) Mans, Wayne Mans, Dwight Mans, and Georgie Mans, as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Harold Jr., and Johnny Mans.

Dale will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.

Memorials contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

