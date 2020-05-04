Sherrie Ann (Ruth) Petersen, 44, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away day, Saturday, May 2, 2020.
She was born October 10, 1975 in Hiawatha, Kansas.
Sherrie always had a big heart.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Survivors include her parents, George and Jo Ann Ruth; fiancé, Robert Harris; sisters, Barbara Ruth, Tressa Piper, Michelle Ruth, children, Robert Folett, Heather Horton, Crystal Ruth; 3 grandchildren; several aunts and extended family.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
