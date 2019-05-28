Obituary
Sherrie Benshoof, 53, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly Des Moines, Iowa passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
She was born on December 15, 1965 to Gerald and Shirley Bryant.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include sons; Sheldon Siefken, Joshua Bryant, daughter; Porscha Bryant, grandchildren; Kylee, Malachi, Quinn, Liam, siblings; Jerry and Robyn.
