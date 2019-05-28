Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sherrie Benshoof, 53, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly Des Moines, Iowa

No events scheduled at this time.

Posted: May 28, 2019 4:37 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Sherrie Benshoof, 53, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly Des Moines, Iowa passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
She was born on December 15, 1965 to Gerald and Shirley Bryant.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include sons; Sheldon Siefken, Joshua Bryant, daughter; Porscha Bryant, grandchildren; Kylee, Malachi, Quinn, Liam, siblings; Jerry and Robyn.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events