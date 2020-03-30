Sherrie Smithers 58, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at her home in Saint Joseph. She was born February 18, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Alice & James Furgeson. She worked in the home health field. Sherrie was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Joe Furgeson, and a sister, Brenda Parham. Survivors include: four children: Falisha Attebury (Harvey Smith,) Roger Bricker, Charity (Tim) Ebling, and Tiffany (Chad) Cruz, sisters: Judith (Art) Corona, Patty Rahm, Carol (Roger) Williams, brothers: Arley Furgeson, Jim Furgeson, Dick (Kim) Furgeson, and John Furgeson, grandchildren: Xavier Cruz, Dathan Ebling, Gage Ricker, Haylee Ebling, Timothy Ebling II, Lillianna Ricker, Kyle Funk Jr, Myles Funk, Faythlynn Attebury, Jace Attebury, Harley Smith, Harper Smith, Landon Ricker, and Eathan Ricker. Sherrie will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Sherrie Smithers Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or on the online funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com