Sherry Gail Stufflebean 65, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at her home. She was born December 6, 1955 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Mary and Henry Herring. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a kind spirited woman who loved life. Her greatest joy in life was her family and God. She was loving and had a great sense of humor, and she was strong in her faith and her love of God. Sherry was of the Seventh Day Adventist faith. She worked many years at Custom Cable, Sherwood Medical, and Walmart. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Henry Herring Jr., sisters, Shirley Miller, Peggy Davidson, Faye Woolsey, and Karen Tworek. Survivors include: daughters, Angel (Vincent ) Silkwood, St. Joseph, MO, and Stacy (Chris) Platt, Early, IA, brothers, Carl Herring of the home, and Jerry Herring, St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Francie Davidson, St. Joseph, MO, and Mary Davidson of Clarksdale, MO, grandchildren, Samantha and Hunter McCarty, and Madison Silkwood, great-grandchildren, Maiya Norman and Maverick and Waylon Bozarth, her good friend, Ova, many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral services & public livestream: 10:00 am, Monday, August 16, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Arends officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family is requesting patrons to wear a mask for services. The Interment will be at the Kerns - Freeman Cemetery, Easton, MO.