Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sherry Gail Stufflebean, 65

Sherry Gail Stufflebean 65, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:38 PM

Sherry Gail Stufflebean 65, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at her home. She was born December 6, 1955 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Mary and Henry Herring. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a kind spirited woman who loved life. Her greatest joy in life was her family and God. She was loving and had a great sense of humor, and she was strong in her faith and her love of God. Sherry was of the Seventh Day Adventist faith. She worked many years at Custom Cable, Sherwood Medical, and Walmart. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Henry Herring Jr., sisters, Shirley Miller, Peggy Davidson, Faye Woolsey, and Karen Tworek. Survivors include: daughters, Angel (Vincent ) Silkwood, St. Joseph, MO, and Stacy (Chris) Platt, Early, IA, brothers, Carl Herring of the home, and Jerry Herring, St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Francie Davidson, St. Joseph, MO, and Mary Davidson of Clarksdale, MO, grandchildren, Samantha and Hunter McCarty, and Madison Silkwood, great-grandchildren, Maiya Norman and Maverick and Waylon Bozarth, her good friend, Ova, many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services & public livestream: 10:00 am, Monday, August 16, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Arends officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family is requesting patrons to wear a mask for services. The Interment will be at the Kerns - Freeman Cemetery, Easton, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories