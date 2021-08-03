Clear
Sherry Lynn Spicer, 73

Sherry Lynn Spicer, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:35 PM

Sherry Lynn Spicer, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph. She was born April 14, 1948 in St. Joseph, daughter of Darlene (Milbourn) and Ralph Gardner. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1966. She married Gale Spicer on June 1, 1970. Sherry worked at State Hospital, retiring after 32 years as Personnel Director. In her younger years, Sherry rode horses in rodeos. She loved to cook, traveling the country with her husband Gale, often in their RV. Sherry was the first lady in the country inducted to the Travelers Protective Association. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Donald Gardner and grandson, Josh Spicer. Survivors include, husband of 51 years, Gale Spicer of the home, sons, Stacy (Leigh) Spicer of Savannah, Darin (Angela) Spicer of St Joseph and Cory Spicer of Easton, MO, step-children, Kenny Spicer of St. Joseph, Paul (Diane) Spicer of Cameron, MO and Debbie Spicer of Columbia, MO, grandchildren, Dakota, Dillon, Bryan, Caleb, Brandon, Luke, Eric, Derek, Kerra and Hannah, great-grandchildren, Parker, Natalie, Nicholas and nephews, Mike and Mark Gardner.
Mrs. Spicer has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter-St. Joseph.

