Sherry Lynn Wright, 64, of Smithville, MO passed away, July 13, 2020.

She was born on May 15, 1956 to Lloyd Harold and Marilyn (Russell) Albertson in St. Joseph, MO. Sherry grew up in Agency, MO and graduated from Nixa High School.

Sherry worked as an administrative assistant at the Smithville Housing Authority for 12 years. She enjoyed reading, fishing, birds and flowers.She was preceded in death by her father.

Sherry is survived by her daughter, Erika Blair (Josh Walker); grandchildren, Daisy, Dane, Landon, and Dylan; sister, JoAnn (Curt) Chettinger; brother, Paul Albertson; step-children, Adrian (Michelle) Shaw, Shannon (Tonya) Shaw, Ryan Shaw,and Ann (Jonathan) Wells; several step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 20th at Agency Cemetery, Agency, MO.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.