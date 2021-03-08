Sheryl Diane (Davis) Blackmon, 62, of Cameron, passed away February 22, 2021. Sheryl was born November 30, 1958 to Melvin B. and Mary Anne (Bowlus) Davis in Fort Worth, Tx.

Sheryl married Alfred “Al” W. Blackmon Jr. May 21, 1983 in Tampa, FL. She worked as an airline stewardess for Braniff Airlines and then as a legal secretary.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sheryl is survived by her husband Al of the home; daughter, Savannah (Jason) DeVault, St. Joseph, MO; son, A.J. (Luiza) Blackmon, Doral, FL.; sister Kathleen (Fred) Hawkins, Zephyrhills, FL; mother-in- law, Shirley Dees Blackmon, Cameron, MO; brother-in- law, Richard David Blackmon, Atlanta, GA, many nieces and nephews.

Services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday February 27, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, Cameron, MO. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. Burial, Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO