Shirley Jean (Whetstine) Twombly, 80, HIGHLAND, KANSAS

HIGHLAND, KANSAS Shirley Jean (Whetstine) Twombly passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 80. She was a resident of Two Timbers Residential Care Facility in Highland, Kansas.

Shirley was born on January 8, 1939 in Troy, Kansas to R.B and Mildred (Roberton) Whetstine. She was the fourth of nine children. Shirley graduated from Troy High School in 1956 and later continued learning by taking classes at Highland Community College.

Shirley married George Paul Twombly on July 6, 1956 in Fanning, Kansas. She worked as a telephone operator in Troy until they began raising their family. Then, Shirley and George farmed together for many years. In 1985, she took a position at Highland Community College, first in the mail room and then she transferred to the library where she found reward and joy in serving the students of the college. She began retirement in 2005.

She was a lifelong member of the Community of Christ Church in Fanning, serving in many capacities including the priesthood office of Elder.

One of Shirley’s greatest joys in life was teaching her grandchildren how to have an adventure and to love nature. She also loved taking trips with her sisters.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, George on October 13, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Ray Lee and Bill Whetstine, sister, Ina Faye Overdick and a nephew, Gary Ray Sutton.

Shirley is survived by her 3 sons; Mark Twombly (Lisa) of Troy, Kansas

John Paul Twombly (Kelly) of Highland, Kansas

Matthew Twombly (Terri) of Baldwin City, Kansas

8 grandchildren; Garrett Twombly, Morgan Johnson (Jay), Madison Twombly (Ryan Kaplan), Taylor Marriott (Jesse), Isaac Twombly, Connor Twombly, Alex Twombly and Quinn Twombly.

2 great-grandchildren; Max and Devin Johnson

Sisters; Margaret Sutton, Ruth Cluck(Butch), Marcia Masters (Gary) and Mildred “Bea” Koehler(Bill) all of Troy, Kansas

Brother, Roger Whetstine (Sheila) of Troy, Kansas

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

FUNERAL: Monday, May 20, 2019 – 10:30 A.M.

At: Community of Christ Church in Fanning, Kansas

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas

Visitation: Family will receive friends Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the church.

Memorials: Community of Christ Church “Camp Farwesta” or Highland Community College Foundation

www.harmanrohde.com