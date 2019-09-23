Clear
Shirley A. Gach-Derks, 85, Agency, Missouri

Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Sunday, September 22, 2019 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Memorial Service Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Monday, September 23, 2019 10:30 AM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 11:12 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Shirley's Obituary
Shirley A. Gach-Derks
1934-2019

Shirley A. Gach-Derks, 85, passed away in her home September 19, 2019.

Shirley was born on September 13, 1934 and raised in Agency, Missouri, to Walter and Hilah (Gibson) Prescher. She retired from Johnson Control.

Preceded in death by her parents; husbands Joseph Gach, Robert Derks; son Mike Grable; brothers Walter & Louis Prescher, sister Margaret Hirtler and grandson Josh Grable

Survivors include; children Doug Grable, Terry (Becky) Grable, and Peggy Grable; step-children Brad Derks, Todd Derks; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Sue Grable.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Monday, September 23rd. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Officiant by Pastor Larry Lindsey.

Visitation begins after 2:00 PM Sunday, September 22nd, and the family will receive friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
