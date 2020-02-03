Shirley A. Jones
1934-2020
Shirley A. Jones, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, brothers, Ferris and Tom Parker.
Survivors include children, Brad, Bruce and Sandy Jones; brother, Clifford Parker.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Humane Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
