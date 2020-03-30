Clear
Shirley A. Lutz, 85

Service: Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 9:21 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Shirley A. Lutz
1935-2020

Shirley A. Lutz, 85, Easton, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
She was born January 18, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Shirley married Ernest Lutz September 1, 1962. He preceded her in death December 20, 2004.
She was a member of Free Will Baptist Church. Shirley worked as an ER Nurse at Methodist Hospital and Heartland Regional Medical Center for over 50 years, retiring in January 2005. She later volunteered at East Buchanan Middle School in the lunchroom for several years.
Shirley enjoyed traveling with her cousin, Marilyn Sue and dining out with her friends. She attended all her grandchildren’s activities and enjoyed playing board games with her great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Maude (Greiser) Jackson; infant sister; and great-granddaughter, Teagan Redman.
Survivors include son, Brad Lutz (Cathy); daughter, Lori Myers (Jim); grandchildren, Taylor Redman (Luke), Tristin Kaullen (Jake), Alex Lutz and Adam Lutz; great-grandsons, Tel Redman, Gunner Kaullen; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Clouds increase going into Monday afternoon as another low pressure system moves through the region. This system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
