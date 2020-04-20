Shirley A. McAsey 84, of Saint Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Senior Living. She was born March 6, 1936 in Marshfield, MO, daughter of the late Laura and Earl Welch. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1954. Shirley married James B McAsey Sr. on April 30, 1959. She worked at Southwestern Bell as a Telephone Operator for 19 years, retiring in 1979. She was Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James, son, James B. McAsey Jr., daughter, Laura Whitley, sisters, Margaret Peate and Arletha Hawkins, brothers, John, David, Clarence, Hugh, Bobbie, and George Welch. Survivors include, daughter, Linda (Carl) Kerns, four grandchildren: Michael (Ashley) Kerns, Jaime R. Landers, William (Melissa) Whitley, and James "Buster" (Jordanna) Whitley, 9 great-grandchildren, Emma, Seth, Karsyn, Benjamin, Hudson, Grayson, Rhylann, Brody, and Emeri, sisters in law, Jerri McAsey and Nancy Herbert, and several nieces and nephews.

Private Family Funeral services: 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Viewing and register book available 1-5 pm Monday, Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to St. Patrick's renovation fund.