Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shirley A. (Ragan) Clary, 83

Shirley A. (Ragan) Clary, 83, of Troy, Kansas passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Posted: May 24, 2021 5:19 PM

TROY, KANSAS Shirley A. (Ragan) Clary, 83, of Troy, Kansas passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Shirley was born on August 4, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri to Ethan Allen and Frances Mae (Carl) Ragan. She lived most of her life in Troy where she was a lunch supervisor.

Shirley is a member of the Lutheran faith, Troy American Legion Auxiliary #55, Wathena V.F.W. Auxiliary #5531 and Ladies Christian Temperance.

She married Gerald Clary on September 11, 1955 in Troy. He preceded her in death on November 5, 1987. Shirley was also preceded by 2 sons; Ray Eugene and Danny Clary, 3 grandsons; Joseph, Travis and Andrew Clary, great-granddaughter, Blaine Clary.

She is survived by her children; Walter Clary (Mary Kaye) of Troy

Rick Clary (Amy) of Wathena, Kansas

Larry Clary (Sharon) of St. Joseph, Missouri

David Clary (Rose) of Troy

Sharon Gentry (Ron) of Wathena, Kansas

Brother, Pat Ragan of Portland, Oregon

14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren

FUNEERAL: Thursday, May 26, 2021 – 2:00 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy

Visitation: family will receive friends Wednesday evening 6-8 where friends may call after 12 NOON Wednesday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy

Memorials: Troy Pioneer Center C-2

www.harmanrohde.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
A few light showers are pushing across the area this evening, mainly east of St. Joseph. Most areas will stay dry this evening with rain chances increasing early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area on Tuesday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s. Rain chances look to finally take a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger thunderstorms. Cooler weather will arrive Friday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories