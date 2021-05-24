TROY, KANSAS Shirley A. (Ragan) Clary, 83, of Troy, Kansas passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Shirley was born on August 4, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri to Ethan Allen and Frances Mae (Carl) Ragan. She lived most of her life in Troy where she was a lunch supervisor.

Shirley is a member of the Lutheran faith, Troy American Legion Auxiliary #55, Wathena V.F.W. Auxiliary #5531 and Ladies Christian Temperance.

She married Gerald Clary on September 11, 1955 in Troy. He preceded her in death on November 5, 1987. Shirley was also preceded by 2 sons; Ray Eugene and Danny Clary, 3 grandsons; Joseph, Travis and Andrew Clary, great-granddaughter, Blaine Clary.

She is survived by her children; Walter Clary (Mary Kaye) of Troy

Rick Clary (Amy) of Wathena, Kansas

Larry Clary (Sharon) of St. Joseph, Missouri

David Clary (Rose) of Troy

Sharon Gentry (Ron) of Wathena, Kansas

Brother, Pat Ragan of Portland, Oregon

14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren

FUNEERAL: Thursday, May 26, 2021 – 2:00 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy

Visitation: family will receive friends Wednesday evening 6-8 where friends may call after 12 NOON Wednesday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy

Memorials: Troy Pioneer Center C-2

www.harmanrohde.com