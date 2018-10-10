Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man found dead in backyard died of gunshot Full Story

Shirley A. (Waller) Weber, 82, of Troy, Kansas

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, October 13, 2018 At the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas. Visitation: 6-8 Friday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday. Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 2:46 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Troy, Kansas Shirley A. (Waller) Weber, 82, of Troy, Kansas passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at the Wathena nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wathena, Kansas.

Shirley was born on March 4, 1936 in Burbank, Oklahoma to Snoden James and Ersell Lee (Vaught) Waller.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas.

Shirley married Jerral A. Weber on August 3, 1958. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Delorise “Imogene” Dubach.

Additional survivors: daughter, Amy Masters (Jerry), Troy, Kansas.
grandchildren, Dalton and Devin Masters.
brother-in-law, Kenneth Dubach, Troy, Kansas.
1 niece and 1 nephew.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, October 13, 2018
At the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: 6-8 Friday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.
Memorials: First Baptist Church, Troy, Kansas or the Troy Ambulance Fund.
www.harmanrohde.com

SERVICES
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 13, 2018
10:30 AM

First Baptist Church

Troy, Kansas 66087

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Cloudy skies will stay with us until Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events