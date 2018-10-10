Troy, Kansas Shirley A. (Waller) Weber, 82, of Troy, Kansas passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at the Wathena nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wathena, Kansas.

Shirley was born on March 4, 1936 in Burbank, Oklahoma to Snoden James and Ersell Lee (Vaught) Waller.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas.

Shirley married Jerral A. Weber on August 3, 1958. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Delorise “Imogene” Dubach.

Additional survivors: daughter, Amy Masters (Jerry), Troy, Kansas.

grandchildren, Dalton and Devin Masters.

brother-in-law, Kenneth Dubach, Troy, Kansas.

1 niece and 1 nephew.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, October 13, 2018

At the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 6-8 Friday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: First Baptist Church, Troy, Kansas or the Troy Ambulance Fund.

www.harmanrohde.com

SERVICES

Funeral Service

Saturday, October 13, 2018

10:30 AM

First Baptist Church

Troy, Kansas 66087