Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shirley An Lawyer, 84

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 11:28 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Shirley Ann Lawyer 84, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at her home. She was born November 16, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Virginia & Frank Soltys. She worked at Kresge's then South Belt K-Mart as a shipping receiving clerk. She enjoyed her Wednesday lunch clubs gang, her monthly outing with other friends, she was known to be a very thoughtful person, who was always doing something for her neighbors or friends, with never an expectation of anything in return. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Lawyer, her parents, brothers, Ronald and Clarence Soltys, sisters, Frances Cotter, and Mary Ostnawske. Survivors include: daughters, Belinda (Mike) Peters, Belton, MO., and Brenda (Craig) Austin, Nixa, MO, grandchildren: Ryan Klein and Jessica Klein, and a sister, Patricia (Jerry) Murphy, St. Joseph, MO. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s we saw a few more clouds start to move into the area on Monday afternoon and night. A storm system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories