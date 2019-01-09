Shirley Ann Ballard, 79, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 7, 2019 at a Riverside, MO health care facility. She was born June 27, 1939 in St. Joseph, daughter of Emma and Fred Smith. She graduated from DeKalb High School. Shirley was married to James Ballard, who preceded her in death in 2017 after 58 years of marriage. Shirley was also preceded in death by father, Fred Smith, mother, Emma Smith, brothers, Raymond Smith and Fred Smith, sisters, Doris Jones and Dorothy Price. Survivors include children, Rodney (Juanita) Ballard of Kansas City, MO, Randy Ballard, of Kansas City, MO, Joey Ballard of Kansas City, MO, Shelly (Larry) Stiver of Quapaw, OK, Marty Ballard of Kansas City, MO, and James Ballard, Jr. of Kansas City, MO, 9 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Ms. Ballard has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 11, 2019 at Camden Point Cemetery, Camden Point, Mo. Pastor Ron Ham officiating. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.