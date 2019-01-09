Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Shirley Ann Ballard, 79, of Kansas City, Missouri

Ms. Ballard has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 11, 2019 at Camden Point Cemetery, Camden Point, Mo. Pastor Ron Ham officiating. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Shirley Ann Ballard, 79, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 7, 2019 at a Riverside, MO health care facility. She was born June 27, 1939 in St. Joseph, daughter of Emma and Fred Smith. She graduated from DeKalb High School. Shirley was married to James Ballard, who preceded her in death in 2017 after 58 years of marriage. Shirley was also preceded in death by father, Fred Smith, mother, Emma Smith, brothers, Raymond Smith and Fred Smith, sisters, Doris Jones and Dorothy Price. Survivors include children, Rodney (Juanita) Ballard of Kansas City, MO, Randy Ballard, of Kansas City, MO, Joey Ballard of Kansas City, MO, Shelly (Larry) Stiver of Quapaw, OK, Marty Ballard of Kansas City, MO, and James Ballard, Jr. of Kansas City, MO, 9 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Ms. Ballard has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 11, 2019 at Camden Point Cemetery, Camden Point, Mo. Pastor Ron Ham officiating. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
After a much cooler day on Wednesday, temperatures do warm slightly for one more day before precipitation chances return Friday. As for tonight, expect a few clouds but skies should be partly cloudy. Lows will be colder in the upper teens and lower 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events