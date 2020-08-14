Shirley Ann Berry 83, of Easton, Missouri passed away Tuesday August 11, 2020 in a Gower health care center. She was born March 10, 1937 in Meade, Kansas daughter of the late Flora & Guy Lemasters. She married Charles Berry on June 17, 1955 and he survives of the home. She attended Clarksdale high school and was a homemaker. She enjoyed knitting, crochet, watching westerns, and sitting on the porch and watching the birds. She was Baptist. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Orville and Max Lemasters, sisters, Alice Davis, and Floy Hitzelberger, and son Otto Warren Berry. She is survived by husband, Charles Berry, Easton, MO., son Chuck Berry, Cabool, MO, daughters, Wonda Berry, St. Joseph and Tish (Jesse) Montemayor, Easton, MO, sisters, Rose (Bob) Foster, Lois (Junior) Ochse, Daisy (Jim) Middleton, Donna (Eddie) Rian, and Linda Older, grandchildren, Charles A. Berry Jr. Jeremy Howe, Kanyon Montemayor, and Kianna Montemayor. There will be a celebration of life at a later date, Ms. Berry has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Services to be held at a later date.
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 10:47 AM
