Shirley Ann Bunse, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

She was born June 16, 1935 in St. Joseph to Robert and Mildred (LaFavor) Hayes. She was a 1953 graduate of Lafayette High School.

Shirley married Donald L. Bunse on February 9, 1954. They later divorced.

She worked at Westab and then Mead Products for 30-plus years.

Shirley loved reading mystery novels, with James Patterson being her favorite author. She also loved Star Trek. Shirley was an avid supporter of our troops and Wounded Warriors. She especially loved her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hayes and Mildred Slibowski; her former husband, Don; brother, Norman Hayes; and infant sister, Gloria Hayes.

Survivors include her daughter, Diana Steeby (David); two grandsons, Eric Steeby (Jessica) and Cory Steeby; several great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Howard (Jim); sister-in-law, Nancie Hayes; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10:00 A.M. Friday, Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the National Kidney Foundation.