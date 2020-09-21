Shirley Ann Burnett 57, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born August 31, 1963 in St. Joseph, MO, and she was a Homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards, growing and taking care of her house plants, having fun with her dog Harley, and watching her squirrels. She attended the Pentecostal of St. Joseph Church. Shirley was preceded in death by father, John Hovey, and mother, Delores Elmer. Survivors include, daughters, Tonya Hood, Denver, CO and Crystal Mayo (David Aubuchon), Saint Joseph, MO, companion, Michael Ecord, 6 grandchildren, and 2 brothers, John and Edward Hovey.

The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Monday, funeral services and livestream for public following at 4:00 pm, Monday, September 21, 2020. at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Rex Arbuckle officiating. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Shirley Burnett Funeral Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home or online livestream webcast, condolence, funeral fund and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.