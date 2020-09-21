Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Shirley Ann Burnett, 57

Visitation: Monday, September 21st, 2020 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Live Stream Service: Monday, September 21st, 2020 4:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Shirley Ann Burnett 57, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born August 31, 1963 in St. Joseph, MO, and she was a Homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards, growing and taking care of her house plants, having fun with her dog Harley, and watching her squirrels. She attended the Pentecostal of St. Joseph Church. Shirley was preceded in death by father, John Hovey, and mother, Delores Elmer. Survivors include, daughters, Tonya Hood, Denver, CO and Crystal Mayo (David Aubuchon), Saint Joseph, MO, companion, Michael Ecord, 6 grandchildren, and 2 brothers, John and Edward Hovey.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Monday, funeral services and livestream for public following at 4:00 pm, Monday, September 21, 2020. at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Rex Arbuckle officiating. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Shirley Burnett Funeral Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home or online livestream webcast, condolence, funeral fund and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories