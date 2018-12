Shirley Ann (Cheesman) Cresap January 13, 1923 - December 14, 2018

Shirley Ann (Cheesman) Cresap

1923-2018

Shirley Ann (Cheesman) Cresap, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018.

She was born January 13, 1923 in St. Joseph, Missouri to William and Ruth (Johnson) Cheesman.

Shirley married Marvin Cresap December 19, 1964. He preceded her in death September 28, 2001.

She was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church, Charter member of the Sweet Adelines, past Matron and 50 year member of Pearl Chapter #529 Order of The Eastern Star, Pony Express Chapter of the American Business Womens Association in which she received a 40 year perfect attendance award and also received Woman of the Year award in 1990 and 1999. Shirley was also the co-founder of Pickett P.T.A., Charter member of the Wreckettes of Moila Shrine Temple and the News Press 25 Year Club.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and also attended Platte-Gard Business College.

She enjoyed gardening, butterflies, cats and needle-working.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Ruth Burnham.

Survivors include sons, Rodger Shuster (Deanna), Richard Shuster (Carolyn); 2 step-daughters, Tana Moseman and Vickie Keller; grandchildren, Dawn Stanton (Richard), Joell Lundy (Bryan), Tim Shuster (Darci), Kate Huene (Eric); step-grandchildren, Tony Keller, Andy Keller, Michael Moseman, Steven Moseman; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Dreu, Megan, Hunter, Josh, Trip, Maebry, Reed and Shay; 3 great- great grandchildren; brother, William Cheesman, Jr. (Jane); niece, Gloria Burnham and several nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.