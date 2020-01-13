Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shirley Ann Milbourn, 81

Visitation: Monday, January 13th, 2020 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Monday, January 13th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Final Resting Place: Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 8:52 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Shirley Ann Milbourn
1938-2020

Shirley Ann Milbourn, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.
She was born November 4, 1938 to Floyd and Elsie (McCoppin) Jenkins in Bolckow, Missouri.
Survivors include Virgil E. Milbourn, her husband of 62 years; children, Randy (Tammy) Milbourn, Lorri Reiser, Mike Milbourn, Sr., Mark (Linda) Milbourn; brother, Max Jenkins, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in Shirley’s name to Mosaic Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday ahead of some evening rain showers. These will start after the evening rush in the western most counties and will be moving east through the night. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories