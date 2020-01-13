Shirley Ann Milbourn
1938-2020
Shirley Ann Milbourn, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.
She was born November 4, 1938 to Floyd and Elsie (McCoppin) Jenkins in Bolckow, Missouri.
Survivors include Virgil E. Milbourn, her husband of 62 years; children, Randy (Tammy) Milbourn, Lorri Reiser, Mike Milbourn, Sr., Mark (Linda) Milbourn; brother, Max Jenkins, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in Shirley’s name to Mosaic Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- Shirley Ann Milbourn, 81
- Shirley Ann Osborn 1937-2018
- Rose Jo Ann Milbourn 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Shirley Anne Warren, 84, of Sorrel, Mo.
- Shirley Anne Warren, 84 of Sorrel Mo.
- Shirley Ann Strain, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Ruth Ann Hartman, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Cela F. Milbourn, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Shirley Ann Auxier-Steidel October 16, 1936 - November 26, 2018
- Shirley Ann (Cheesman) Cresap January 13, 1923 - December 14, 2018