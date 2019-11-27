Obituary

Shirley Ann Strain

1936-2019

Shirley Ann Strain, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away, Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

She was born January 12, 1936 in Barnhill, Illinois.

Shirley married Michael Strain March of 1970. He preceded her in death April 24, 2017.

She was a member of St. Pius Church, Kansas City, Missouri.

Shirley was a devoted mother who made her family her main priority.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Jessie (Carter) Milligan; sisters, Dixie Harrison, Ezula Hoag; and granddaughter, Andrea Hite.

Survivors include daughter, Robin Turner (Kenneth), Charlotte Swesey (Zandy), Linda Carter, Pam Maxey; stepson, Clint Strain; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Pius Church, Kansas City, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.