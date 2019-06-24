Shirley Anne Cox June 28, 1937 - June 20, 2019

Shirley Anne Miller Cox passed away in her home June 20, 2019 from complications due to lung cancer.

Shirley was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 28, 1937. She graduated from Benton High School and was married June 30, 1956 to John (Rusty) L. Cox. She and her family attended St. James Catholic Church.

Shirley had four children, Shelly Cox, Sue Dalsing, Jenny Johnson, and Clay Cox, and, in her words, "they are everything to me." She had seven grandchildren, Lynn, Ali, Kent, Kate, Kyle, Jaida, and Jenna, and she loved every one of them so much.

Survivors include her husband, John Cox, her daughters, Shelly and Sue (Steve) and son, Clay (Lisa). She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jenifer Johnson (Kevin), her parents, George and Lucille Miller; sisters, Louise Miller, Lucille McCombs, Minnie Eggleston, Wilma Nichols, Ruth Ann Miller; and brothers, Irvin, Gene Miller, and Robert Miller.

The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday with the Rosary to be recited at 7:30 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mass of Commemoration will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in the Gymnasium, 5815 Pryor Avenue, Father Jonathan Davis Celebrant. The inurnment will follow at the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.

The family request memorials in lieu of flowers to the St. James Renovation Fund.