Shirley Darlene Burton, 89

Shirley Darlene Burton, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 89 years, just a few weeks shy of her 90th birthday, in St. Joseph, Mo.

She was born at home on August 28, 1930, in St. Joseph, daughter of Roy and Francis Kunkle.

She attended Neely Elementary School where she met her lifelong best friend, Wanda Weddington, at the age of 5. After graduating from Central High School in 1948 at the age of 18, they both traveled together to New York City and Niagara Falls before returning home and to work.

She worked at a variety of jobs including Quaker Oats, Noma Lights, and Poor Boy Service Station. She met her husband Harold while working at Quaker Oats and got married on Flag Day in 1952, which accounts for her love of the flag, all things patriotic, and the colors red, white, and blue. She and Harold raised 6 children.

Shirley had a passion for volunteer work in her community. She was involved in Girl Scouts for over 35 years as a leader and trainer. She received the accreditation from the American Camp Association. She also helped in the community by delivering meals, teaching crafts, and serving on the board of the Women’s Division of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

Shirley was a dedicated church member of Wesley United Methodist Church. When she was physically able, she was very involved in church activities. Over the years, she helped teach children Sunday school and Bible school. She was very active in the Women’s church group and was once president of Wesley United Methodist Women.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harold Dee Burton; her eldest child, Delmas, her parents, Roy Kunkle, Sr. and Francis Kunkle; her sisters, Alberta, Virginia, and Marjorie Kunkle, and her brother, Roy Kunkle, Jr (Ermil).

She is survived by five of her children: Candy (Jeanne Kirchner), Tucson, AZ; Darcy (Nancy Mastroianni), Reno, NV; Mark (Joan), Easton, MO; Scott (Monica), Phoenix, AZ; and Jay (Heather), St. Joseph, MO. In addition, Shirley considered David (Mary and Andrew) Bish, St. Joseph, MO, to be part of her family.

She was blessed with and survived by eight grandchildren: Jeffery (Tara), Codey (Rachel), Chelsey (Adam), Kyle (Sierra), Maggie (Curtis), Elizabeth (Julio), Elijah (Courtney), Michael (Abigail). She was also blessed with seven great grandchildren: Ronnie, Autumn, Dominic, Jaxson, Kazeden, Finn, and Amelia.

Due to the unprecedented times, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family requests that donations be made in her memory to Wesley United Methodist Church, 3409 Ajax Rd, St. Joseph, MO 64503.

Above all, Shirley wanted everyone to remember what she truly believed in this beloved poem, “When Tomorrow Starts Without Me:

When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I’d have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven’s Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me and told me “Welcome Home.” So, when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.