SHIRLEY (EDLIN) SPENCER

Shirley (Edlin) Spencer, 82, passed away Monday, November 5, 2018 in Jefferson City, MO. Shirley was born February 24, 1936 in Tracy, MO to Joe W. and Flossie L. (Snow) Edlin. Shirley spent her working life as a taxation supervisor for the state of Missouri in Jefferson City. She was a former member of AMVETS and Eagles and showed great patriotic support for our veterans. Shirley enjoyed country music, going to the casinos, and shopping at the Dollar Tree. She loved spending time with her family and visiting with her neighbors Mary and Edris. Shirley also enjoyed playing POGO and travelling to Las Vegas and Lake of the Ozarks. She enjoyed fishing, bird watching from her front porch, and her family “Chinese Christmas”. In later years, Shirley loved her dog, Baby, who provided her with much comfort. She was preceded in death by: her parents; a son Chuck Harris; and brothers William, Jack, and Pete Edlin. Shirley is survived by: her children Debbie Jones, Wanda (Gary) Lux, Chris (Mary) Harris, Porter (Pam) Harris, and J.D. (Bessy) Wyatt; her daughter-in-law Lynn (Bob) Blanche; 14 grandkids; 25 great grandkids; 5 great, great grandkids; brother Charlie Edlin; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City; followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at the Platte City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be given to: AMVETS or American Cancer Society. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net