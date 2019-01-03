Shirley F. Smith March 01, 1935 - January 03, 2019

WATHENA, KANSAS Shirley F. (Sharp) Smith, 83, of Wathena, Kansas passed away at her home on Thursday, January 3, 2019.

Shirley was born on March 1, 1935 in Wathena, Kansas to Lawrence and Fern (Wilson) Sharp. She lived all her life in Wathena. Shirley graduated Platte Guard. She worked at Meade & Beaty’s in St. Joseph, Missouri. She also worked for Casey’s, Pizza Hut & was an avid Gardner all her life.

She was a member of the Wathena American Legion Auxiliary #161, St. Joseph V.F.W. Auxiliary #1668.

Shirley married Keith Smith on September 11, 1954 in Wathena. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2012.

She is survived by her children; Michelle Orcutt of Wathena;

Michael Smith (Carole) of Wathena;

Grandchildren; Kira and Laci Orcutt, Luke and Tate Smith;

Sister, Nileeta Sharp of St. Joseph, Missouri;

Brother, Milton Sharp of Leavenworth, Kansas;

Numerous nieces & nephews.

Funeral: 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 7, 2019.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 5-7 P.M. Sunday afternoon, friends may call after 11 A.M. Sunday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Mosaic Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund (cancer patients with anything they might need, wigs, scarves & etc) or American Legion Auxiliary