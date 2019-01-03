Clear

Shirley F. Smith March 01, 1935 - January 03, 2019

Funeral: 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 7, 2019. At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Visitation: 5-7 P.M. Sunday afternoon, friends may call after 11 A.M. Sunday. Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas. Memorials: Mosaic Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund (cancer patients with anything they might need, wigs, scarves & etc) or American Legion Auxiliary

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

WATHENA, KANSAS Shirley F. (Sharp) Smith, 83, of Wathena, Kansas passed away at her home on Thursday, January 3, 2019.

Shirley was born on March 1, 1935 in Wathena, Kansas to Lawrence and Fern (Wilson) Sharp. She lived all her life in Wathena. Shirley graduated Platte Guard. She worked at Meade & Beaty’s in St. Joseph, Missouri. She also worked for Casey’s, Pizza Hut & was an avid Gardner all her life.

She was a member of the Wathena American Legion Auxiliary #161, St. Joseph V.F.W. Auxiliary #1668.

Shirley married Keith Smith on September 11, 1954 in Wathena. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2012.

She is survived by her children; Michelle Orcutt of Wathena;

Michael Smith (Carole) of Wathena;

Grandchildren; Kira and Laci Orcutt, Luke and Tate Smith;

Sister, Nileeta Sharp of St. Joseph, Missouri;

Brother, Milton Sharp of Leavenworth, Kansas;

Numerous nieces & nephews.

Funeral: 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 7, 2019.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 5-7 P.M. Sunday afternoon, friends may call after 11 A.M. Sunday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Mosaic Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund (cancer patients with anything they might need, wigs, scarves & etc) or American Legion Auxiliary

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
After a cold start to 2019, warmer air is on the way as we go into the first weekend of the new year with highs in the middle to upper 50's. We are also going to be seeing a lot of sunshine. It's going to be a great Friday and weekend to be outside for any plans you may have!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events