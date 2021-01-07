Shirley F. Stoll 94 of Leawood Kansas formally of Plattsburg Missouri died Monday Dec. 7, 2020 at a local healthcare center. Born on Jan. 18, 1926 in Plattsburg to Robert H. and May (Ray) Frost. She was a graduate of Plattsburg High School and attended Culver Stockton College. Shirley was a life long member of the First Christian Church of Plattsburg. On April 7, 1951 Shirley married Borden D. Stoll, together they owned the Clinton County Land Title Company in Plattsburg. She was a member HI-LO Bridge Club and the Modern Study Club. Borden and Shirley were active in the Missouri Land Title Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers Robert Frost Jr and Louis Frost; sister Betty Walters; grandson Nicholas Stoll Snodgrass.

Survivors include her three daughters, Jennifer Garrett of Commerce TX; Lynn (Dwight) Snodgrass of St. Charles MO., Dana Vossman of Westwood KS and five Grandsons Justin, Jordan, Collin, Nathaniel and Caden, and three great grandchildren.

Healing farewell service will be held 11:00AM Friday Dec. 11, 2020 at the First Christian Church Plattsburg MO. Interment will be in the Green Lawn Cemetery Plattsburg. No scheduled visitation. The family ask that those that attend the service to please wear a mask. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Plattsburg Senior Center. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg MO.