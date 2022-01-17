Shirley Frances (Joyner) Schmidt, 85, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville with her family by her side.

Shirley was born near Ravenwood, MO, on August 30, 1936, to Ben C. Joyner and Dora E. (Frampton) Joyner. She was preceded in death, by her husband JR Schmidt who passed away Febraury 1, 2021, her parents, grandparents, an infant brother and an infant sister, Urchel Jean. As well as her brother, Harold (Jean), her 2 sisters: Dottie (Dayle) Shipps and Lettie (Don) Schultz.

She graduated from Ravenwood High School, now Northeast Nodaway High School, in 1954.

On November 3, 1956, she was united in marriage to Junior R. (JR) Schmidt, at the Ravenwood Methodist Church.

To this union 3 children were born: a daughter, Debra (Rick) Bennett; and sons: Steven (Rhonda), and David (Dana). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Jayla (Brian) McGary, Bryce Schmidt, Shila (Jeff) Sybert, Justin (Kylee) Bennett, Tyler (Courtney) Schmidt, Keaton (Katy) Schmidt, and Bailey (Bryson) Fergison; 9 great grandchildren: Sway, Palmer and Evia Bennett, Cade and Corbin Sybert, Kollin and Addysin McGary, and Eleanor and Patrick Schmidt; and by nieces and nephews.

Shirley and JR were farmers, retiring in 2006. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Maryville, Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, Rockford Club, and the Spare Moments Club. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, knitting and sewing.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home.

