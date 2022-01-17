Clear
BREAKING NEWS In-person classes canceled for SJSD students Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shirley Frances (Joyner) Schmidt, 85

Shirley Frances (Joyner) Schmidt, 85, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville with her family by her side.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 3:09 PM

Shirley Frances (Joyner) Schmidt, 85, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville with her family by her side.

Shirley was born near Ravenwood, MO, on August 30, 1936, to Ben C. Joyner and Dora E. (Frampton) Joyner. She was preceded in death, by her husband JR Schmidt who passed away Febraury 1, 2021, her parents, grandparents, an infant brother and an infant sister, Urchel Jean. As well as her brother, Harold (Jean), her 2 sisters: Dottie (Dayle) Shipps and Lettie (Don) Schultz.

She graduated from Ravenwood High School, now Northeast Nodaway High School, in 1954.

On November 3, 1956, she was united in marriage to Junior R. (JR) Schmidt, at the Ravenwood Methodist Church.

To this union 3 children were born: a daughter, Debra (Rick) Bennett; and sons: Steven (Rhonda), and David (Dana). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Jayla (Brian) McGary, Bryce Schmidt, Shila (Jeff) Sybert, Justin (Kylee) Bennett, Tyler (Courtney) Schmidt, Keaton (Katy) Schmidt, and Bailey (Bryson) Fergison; 9 great grandchildren: Sway, Palmer and Evia Bennett, Cade and Corbin Sybert, Kollin and Addysin McGary, and Eleanor and Patrick Schmidt; and by nieces and nephews.

Shirley and JR were farmers, retiring in 2006. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Maryville, Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, Rockford Club, and the Spare Moments Club. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, knitting and sewing.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Shirley Frances Schmidt, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Atchison
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories