Shirley (Gueltzau) Highfill, 71, died May 16, 2019 at her home in Independence, MO. She was born December 31, 1947 in St. Louis, MO to Clarence Willard and Margaret (Lewis) Gueltzau. She lived in the Weston area for many years, working on tobacco farms and antique shops, and also lived for 10 years in Bean Lake before moving to Independence. Shirley married Floyd Edward Highfill in Platte City, MO in 1988. She collected elephants of all shapes and sizes. She was also an artist and enjoyed drawing, especially horses. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Gene and Charles Gueltzau; and two infant brothers. Shirley is survived by her children Joyce Cooke of Winchester, KS, Ervin (Tara) Schultz of Independence, MO, and Patricia Barnett of Winchester, KS; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; siblings John (Mary) Gueltzau, Jimmy Gueltzau, Barbara Inskeep, Evelyn Mullins, David (Patty) Gueltzau, Donald (Shirley) Gueltzau, and Albert Gueltzau; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.