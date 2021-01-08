Clear
Shirley J. (Droz) Hontz, 85

Shirley J. (Droz) Hontz, 85, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Monday, December 28, 2020.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 4:54 PM

Shirley was born on August 21, 1935 in Wathena, Kansas to Lawrence and Effie (Miller) Droz.

Shirley was born on August 21, 1935 in Wathena, Kansas to Lawrence and Effie (Miller) Droz.

She was a Homemaker.

Shirley married Donald Hontz. He preceded her in death in 2016.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her daughter, 1 grandson and 2 great grandsons

Private family burial at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

There is no scheduled viewing or public visitation.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas is in charge of arrangements.

www.harmanrohde.com

