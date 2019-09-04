Obituary

Shirley Jane (Spicer) Puett Ford

1934-2019

Shirley Jane (Spicer) Puett Ford, 85, Lenexa, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.

She was born September 1, 1934 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Guy and Julia (Mann) Spicer.

Shirley married Robert Lee Puett August 4, 1954. He preceded her in death January 4, 1992. She later married Bobbie Fay Ford, December 1, 2000. He preceded her in death December 2008.

She was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri until she and Bob Puett retired in Grove, OK. There she resided and remarried until she moved in with her daughter in Lenexa, Kansas.

She worked as a bookkeeper for St. Joseph Light and Power when she was younger while raising her two children. Shirley later worked for Chase Candy Company, Wonder Bread and eventually retired as head cook at Mark Twain and Bode Schools. Shirley also did taxes at H&R Block in Grove, OK after the passing of her husband Bob Puett.

She was a member of the Moose Lodge in St. Joseph, Missouri and Grove, Oklahoma as well as the VFW and Elks in Grove, Oklahoma.

Shirley enjoyed golf, puzzles, painting, crocheting, playing Candy Crush, dancing, Elvis (both Presley and her little dog).

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Willadeyne Faught.

Survivors include daughter, Karen Puett; son, Mark Puett (Valerie); grandchildren, Christine Corio, Robert N. Puett, Meghan Puett; 3 great-grandchildren, Joseph and Giada Corio, Oliver Puett; niece, Cindy Faught Sudan; sisters-in-law, Wanda Billington and Janice Puett; and many other much loved nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.