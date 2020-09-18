Clear
Shirley Jean Dudley, 83

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 9:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Shirley Jean Dudley, 83, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center.

Shirley was born in Lake City, TN, on June 20, 1937. She had lived many years in Des Moines, IA, and moved to Maryville in 2017.

Her parents were Gene and Grace Jobe; they preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband Russell Eldon Dudley, in 2006; 2 brothers: Sonny and Jim Jobe, and 2 sisters: Linda Lowe, and Gladys Hembrey.

Shirley was a medical claims adjuster for many years, and had worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield, in Des Moines.

She is survived by her daughter, Monica Spire, Maryville; her 4 grandchildren: Riley, Kaylie, Cassidy, and Drew Spire, Maryville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. No services are planned at this time.

Sunny and hazy skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and cooler air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
