Shirley Jean Kretzschmar, 80

Service: Monday, October 18th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 3:54 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Shirley Jean Kretzschmar 80, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home. She was born February 13, 1940 in Pearson, OK, daughter of the late Loya and Emmett Nelson. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1958, and married Donald on November 17, 1967. She worked at H.D. Lee until it closed, American Family Insurance, United Missouri Bank, and Lawson Quick Shop in Stewartsville. She enjoyed working in the yard, flower gardening, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, crossword puzzles and soduko, traveling, but most especially spending time with her family. Shirley was the former Mayor of Clarksdale Missouri, and a member of the Church of Brethren, St. Joseph, MO, then the Clarksdale Christian Church. Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Donald, her parents, brothers, Robert and Jim Nelson, and sister, Cora Nelson. Survivors include, daughter, Carol Dison, Parkville, MO, sons, Mike (Holly) Wingard, Kansas City, KS, and Scott (Melody Stone) Wingard, Saint Joseph, MO, sister, Elizabeth Huffman, grandchildren: Jason and Katlyn Maxwell, Bailey, Allie, Kayla, Brandi, and Jesse Wingard, great grandchildren, Elliot, Raider, and Jaxson.
Funeral services: 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Robert Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday and Wednesday a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
