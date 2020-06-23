Shirley Jean Zech, 85, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home, with family at her side.

Shirley was born in Maryville, on October 3, 1934. Her parents were Dr. Kirtley J. and Vivian (Buhler) Sears.

She grew up in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School in 1952. She also attended Northwest Missouri State Teacher College.

On October 3, 1953, Shirley was united in marriage to John Joseph Zech, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri. Other than a few years she and John spent in Kansas and California in the US Navy, she was a lifelong resident of the area.

Shirley was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. She enjoyed spending time with the Lasher Community Club. She played golf for many years and was a member of the Maryville Country Club, and played in tournaments in the area. She and John traveled and spent many winters in Arizona. She was an avid and tireless shopper.

Shirley supported her kids, grandkids and great grandkids sporting events, and her life was her children. She had a big garden and did a lot of canning. She helped John on the farm and could handle the tractor and the grain truck.

Her Dad was a Veterinarian and she loved animals. She would do her best to nurse the sick and injured baby farm animals back to health. She even once coaxed her horse, Billy into the upstairs of their house. Her children remember her quick wit and left them with many of her humerous quotes.

Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her siblings: Buhler Sears, Dick Sears, Ann Kieser, and Bill Sears; and her 3 daughter in laws and son in law: Rachelle Zech, Shawna Zech, John Clausen, and Lee Ann Zech.

Her survivors include her husband, John Zech, of the home; 8 children: Patti (Mike) Hutt, Mike (Lori) Zech, Phil (Debbie) Zech, Cindy Clausen, Ron (Rita) Zech, Jerry Zech, Linda (Lonny) Owens, and Sam (Greg Connally) Zech; 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri. The burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville. The funeral Mass will be live streamed via stgregorysmaryville.org

Parish and family Rosary at 5:30 PM, at the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, with a visitation to follow from 6-8:00 PM.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri

Memorials are suggested to the Mosaic Home Health and Hospice, or the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church school, both of Maryville.