Shirley Joan Kaul, 89

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 12:06 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Shirley Joan Kaul, 89, of Kansas City, MO passed away August 19, 2020.

She was born on October 29, 1930 to Luman Giffin, Sr. and Zepha (Iden) Giffin in Casper, Wyoming. Shirley attended Lorretta Academy and graduated from Lillis High School both in Kansas City, MO.

Shirley worked for Roth Childs Clothing, Sears, J.C. Penney and CITGO. She was a member of Colonial Presbyterian in Kansas City.

She was preceded in death by her parents Luman, Sr. and Zepha Giffin; still born brother John Warren Giffin; brother Luman Giffin and sister Patricia (Giffin) Allen.

Shirley is survived by her son John D. Kaul and wife Nancy; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation Monday, August 24th at 10:00 a.m. at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, MO and Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Cemetery, Trimble, MO

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, MO.

