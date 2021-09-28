Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shirley Joann Combs, 84

Shirley Joann Combs, 84, passed away, September 15, 2021.

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 3:36 PM

Shirley Joann Combs, 84, passed away, September 15, 2021.
She was born May 15, 1937 in Cameron, Missouri to Harold and Dorothy (Carter) Johnson.

Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Cameron High School.
She married Jerold Combs on October 7, 1955.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerold; daughter, Rebecca Farr; and infant son, Matthew Combs.

Survivors: 2 daughters, Cheryl (Doyle) Drager, Kidder, Missouri and Jerilyn Wilson, Cameron, Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Drager, Justin Drager, Cody Farr, Brandon Farr, Courtney Wilson, Chelsey Wilson, Ceshia Pfleiderer; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Marvin Johnson and David Johnson.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, September 20, 2021 at the First Christian Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation prior to the service, 10:00 AM-11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Cameron First Christian Church.
Inurnment in Cameron Memory Gardens.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm and breezy conditions continued today with highs making a run for the 90s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Slightly cooler weather will start to push into the area on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will start to ramp up on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered rain chances will continue on Friday through the weekend as highs remain in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories