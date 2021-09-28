Shirley Joann Combs, 84, passed away, September 15, 2021.

She was born May 15, 1937 in Cameron, Missouri to Harold and Dorothy (Carter) Johnson.

Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Cameron High School.

She married Jerold Combs on October 7, 1955.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerold; daughter, Rebecca Farr; and infant son, Matthew Combs.

Survivors: 2 daughters, Cheryl (Doyle) Drager, Kidder, Missouri and Jerilyn Wilson, Cameron, Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Drager, Justin Drager, Cody Farr, Brandon Farr, Courtney Wilson, Chelsey Wilson, Ceshia Pfleiderer; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Marvin Johnson and David Johnson.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, September 20, 2021 at the First Christian Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation prior to the service, 10:00 AM-11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Cameron First Christian Church.

Inurnment in Cameron Memory Gardens.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.