Shirley Joyce Ingram 80, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in a Kansas City, MO hospital. She was born March 26, 1939 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Lorene and Grover Pasley. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1957 and worked at various jobs including Rockwell International in Atchison Kansas. She enjoyed crafts, spending time with her family and she loved her grand daughters very much. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church. Shirley was preceded in death by mother, Lorene Ritter, father, Grover W. Pasley, sister, Donna George, and brother Junior Pasley. Survivors include, sons, David (Amy) Justus, Maysville, MO, and Robert Henry Justus Jr., Cameron, MO., brothers, Leroy Battalgia, Albert Pasley, Saint Joseph, MO, Frank Pasley, and Ed Pasley, sister, Alice Jean Creamer, three granddaughters, Lanie, Callie and Cammie Justus. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Douglas Cline officiating, The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com