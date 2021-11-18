Shirley L. Cooper, 89

Shirley L. Cooper entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 following a brief illness.

Shirley was born on December 26, 1931, in Liberty, Missouri to Thomas Jefferson Boley and Leola Ruth Gates Boley. The family moved to Excelsior Springs, Missouri during Shirley’s early childhood. She attended Wyman Elementary School and graduated from ESHS.

On August 14, 1948, Shirley married Glen Knutter in Excelsior Springs. Two years to the day after their marriage their first daughter, Glenda, was born. Their second daughter, Sharon, was born 3 years later.

Shirley was a stay-at-home mom, active in the girls schooling and her church, First Baptist Church of Excelsior Springs, where she served in many capacities of children and women’s ministry. Following in her mother’s footsteps, her passion was missions.

In 1963, Shirley enrolled in cosmetology school in Kansas City and became a licensed beautician. She worked in several local salons before opening her own shop in her home. It was during this time that her husband, Glen, unexpectedly passed away and left her as a widow at the age of 37.

Four years later, Shirley met her second husband, Calvin. C. Cooper through mutual friends at the Baptist Conference Retreat in Ridgecrest, North Carolina. Before the end of the five-day conference, Cal proposed marriage to Shirley. To his surprise, her response was “what took you so long?” Shirley often told the story that when she accepted his proposal she said she would need to be first in his life. He said, “No – the Lord will be first in my life but you will be right behind him.” She said, “OK, I can live with that.” They were married on December 15, 1973 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Thus began the nearly 45 year journey of Shirley and Cal. Cal was serving his final career years as a chaplain in the USAF. Their married life began in Hampton, VA and continued to Upper Heyford, England where he served his last military assignment. Upon his retirement they returned to the US in December 1977, eventually settling in Franklin, Tennessee.

During the years that ensued, they successfully blended their 2 families of children and grandchildren hosting countless summer and holiday gatherings. Shirley set a high bar when it came to cooking and everyone had their favorites.

Shirley and Cal delved into church life together at Grassland Heights Baptist Church where Cal eventually served as an associate pastor.

Shirley’s passion for local missions was satisfied when she joined the coordinating team of Graceworks Ministries for the Greater Nashville area. Her organizing skills – which few could equal – were put to work as she directed the thrift shop which was only one arm of the Graceworks organization. During her years at Graceworks, the shop grew by leaps and bounds and was relocated 3 times to accommodate its expansion. A special memory for Shirley was assisting the many families who relocated to the Nashville area following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina along the Gulf Coast.

During these years, Shirley also cared for her mother in the home she and Cal shared. Following Shirley’s retirement, she oversaw the health care of several family members in the Nashville area including her daughter, mother and sister-in-law.

Within the year following Cal’s passing in 2014 Shirley moved to St. Joseph, Missouri along with her younger daughter, to be closer to family. She joined Wyatt Park Baptist Church where she participated in her Sunday morning Bible study class, Pivotal Point Pantry and assisting with various projects that could be performed from home. One such activity included stuffing 1000 Halloween treat bags with candy. She kept returning to the grocery store to purchase what she called “the good chocolate candy” because the kids don’t like “penny candy.”

Shirley was an avid reader and enjoyed quilting, playing bridge and Scrabble, working jigsaw puzzles, and keeping her Chico’s wardrobe up to date.

Until the end, Shirley held a deep devotion to her Lord and family and maintained a realistic outlook on the journey of life.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Glen; second husband, Cal; and grandson-in-law, James Evans.

Survivors include daughters, Glenda Hamilton (Chuck) and Sharon Knutter of St. Joseph, Missouri; step-daughter, Kathi Camp (Clyde) of Dallas, Texas; step-son, Timothy Cooper (Laurie) of Campbell, Texas; sister, Beverly Meyer of Garden Grove, California; grandchildren, Laura Lucas (Robie) of West Chester, Ohio, Josh Hamilton (Kristin) and Alex Hamilton (Kirah) all of Kansas City, Missouri, Kathryne Evans of Farmers Branch, Texas, Meghan Hill (Ronny) of Frisco, Texas; great-grandchildren, Carson, Alexandra, Isaac, Lucy, Ivan, Tyler, McKenzee; niece, Rebecca Rosenburg (Denis) and their daughter, Beth Ann.

The memory of Shirley’s life will be cherished and she will be deeply missed. Her family will continue to be inspired by her legacy of selfless caregiving and we celebrate her new life in eternity.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Mosaic Hospice Caregivers.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Wyatt Park Baptist Church, 2902 North Leonard, St. Joseph, Missouri 64506; Graceworks, 104 Southeast Parkway, Franklin, Tennessee 37064; or Grassland Heights Baptist Church, 2316 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Tennessee 37069.