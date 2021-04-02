Shirley L. Stathem, 93

Shirley L. (McClanahan) Stathem was born on March 12th, 1928 to John and Flora McClanahan in St. Joseph, MO. On July 6th, 1956 she married the love of her life, Frank E. Stathem. And on March 22nd, 2021, Shirley met Frank in heaven when she passed away in her home in Raymore, MO. She was 93.

Shirley was a pillar of the Stathem family. She was loving, strong and independent. She enjoyed creative hobbies, such as painting, drawing and quilting. Together, Frank and Shirley enjoyed traveling, playing bingo and attending church on Sundays. Shirley was a socialite whose cheerful personality was sure to make her friends wherever she went. Shirley recently celebrated her 93rd birthday with her daughter, Erin, when she described life with a smile and a laugh, saying “Time flies when you’re having fun!”.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, John and Flora McClanahan; her husband, Frank Stathem; daughter, Ann Marie Wilkins; and brother, Richard McClanahan.

Survivors include her son, Ross Stathem (Joyce); daughter, Erin Armstrong (Kevin); cousins, Bob and O.L Cook; niece, Stephanie Cook; as well as 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Shirley is loved beyond measure and will be missed tremendously. As A.A. Milne writes “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

Farewell Services will be held at a later date. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make a contribution, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Fellowship of John, FSRC (Foxwood Springs Residence Council), P.O. Box 701, Raymore, Missouri 64083. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.