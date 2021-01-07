Shirley Lee Point, 85

Shirley Lee (Stover) Point 85, passed away Thursday December 10, 2020 at her home in Pleasant Valley, Missouri.

Shirley was born and raised in Pocahontas, Iowa, graduating from the high school in Pocahontas. She married George W. Point in 1956 at Neosho, Missouri. She was active with the Liberty Senior Center and attended Platte Woods United Methodist Church.

Shirley is survived by her children: Randy (Vickie) Point, St. Joseph; Cindy Farrington, Ames, Iowa; Lisa (Tim) Harvey, Mason City, Illinois; Sherry Point, Pleasant Valley, MO. 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George in 2001, and her parents Lee & Helen (Point) Stover.

A Graveside Service is scheduled for Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 12PM also on Saturday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family requests memorials be made to American Cancer Society or Liberty Hospital Hospice.