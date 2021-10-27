Clear
Shirley Louise Wirtz, 78

Shirley Louise Wirtz passed from her earthly life to her eternal life with our Lord and Savior on October 17, 2021.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:32 PM

She was born on September 21, 1943, to Joseph and Florence Taylor in St. Joseph, Missouri where she grew up and graduated from Savannah High School.
Shirley went on to marry Nicholas J. Bonura and of that was born her only child Angela Atchison. She is leaving behind her daughter, Angela, and her husband Craig Atchison. As well as three grandchildren, Nick Jerde, Christina Atchison, Brooke Atchison, and one great-grandson Jason Jerde. Shirley is also leaving her siblings, Marsha Wiedmaier, Phyllis McCoy, Kenny Jarvis, Janice Oliver, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Nick Jerde, her mother Florence Jarvis, and her sister Joyce Poling.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 29, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, 5005 Frederick Ave, St. Joseph, MO 64506. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

