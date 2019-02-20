Clear

Shirley Lucille “Sug” Gibson, of Excelsior Springs

Visitation Sunday, February 24, 2019 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home 206 E. South Hills Drive Maryville, Missouri 64468 Memorial Service Monday, February 25, 2019 10:30 AM Laura Street Baptist Church 120 S. Laura Maryville, MO 64468

Shirley Lucille “Sug” Gibson, of Excelsior Springs, she entered her eternal rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2018, at a nursing home in Excelsior Springs.
Shirley was born in McFall, MO, to Marshall and Helen (Duerson) Collier.
She was a good student in school and was the 8th grade Valedictorian and excelled in math. She was active in her church and had played the piano and organ for 70 years; she had also taught Sunday school.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael Grant Null; her first husband, Hubert Null; her sisters, Thalia Paul and Nancy Gibson; and her second husband, Roger Gibson.
Shirley was a member and attended Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Her other memberships included the Sisters of the Skillet, the Red Hat Club, North Nodaway 4-H Club and leader, and the Tri-Sigma Sorority.
She liked to cook for family dinners. She also liked to work in her yard planting flowers and gardening. Shirley was an excellent seamstress and made her own clothes for herself and Nancy Gail.
She was a substitute teacher and teacher’s aide for the Hopkins and Pickering School Districts. Then in 1974 she went to work in the office at the Missouri State Employment Agency, Maryville. She retired in 1994.
Shirley loved and was proud of her children, grand-children, and great grandchildren.
Her survivors include her children, Patrick Null (Mindy Rowlett), and Nancy Gail (Merle) Teer; her grandchildren, Heidi (Brad) Weeks, Brian Kuhs, Becci Null, Jenni Null (Aaron Gartner), and Tucker Null; her great grandchildren, Makayla and Hailey Weeks, and Nolan Patrick Null; her sister, Evelyn Daniels, her cousins, Willawdean (Harold) Plymell, and Carolyn (Jack) Gordon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley has been cremated under the care of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO.
The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Laura Street Baptist Church, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

