Shirley M. Sharpe, 76, of St. Joseph, MO, died Monday, January 7, 2019. Shirley was born September 7, 1942, in Mondamin, Iowa, to Orville and Mary (Powers) Hobson.
Survivors include her husband David; daughter Lisa Dallen (Ted); son Justin Montgomery; grandchildren, Alea Dallen and Keegan Dallen; brothers, Bill Hobson (Loretta), Robert Hobson (LeeAnn), James Hobson; sisters, Bertha Sample, Donna Hickok; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Sharpe has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Celebration of Life services will be at a later date.
Related Content
- Shirley M. Sharpe, 76, of St. Joseph, MO
- Shirley Annette Wilson, 76, of Cameron, Mo.
- Aubrey Conaway 76, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Shirley M. Schultz, 82, of St. Joseph,
- Shirley Westmoreland, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Dr. Jack T. Jewett, 76, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Danny Lee Evans, 76, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Francis Jay “J.R.” Royce, 76, St. Joseph, Mo.
- Mary Ann Kneib-Sadler, 76, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Jerome Cleveland Richardson 76, of St. Joseph, Mo.
Scroll for more content...