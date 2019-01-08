Clear
Shirley M. Sharpe, 76, of St. Joseph, MO

Mrs. Sharpe has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Celebration of Life services will be at a later date.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019
Shirley M. Sharpe, 76, of St. Joseph, MO, died Monday, January 7, 2019. Shirley was born September 7, 1942, in Mondamin, Iowa, to Orville and Mary (Powers) Hobson.
Survivors include her husband David; daughter Lisa Dallen (Ted); son Justin Montgomery; grandchildren, Alea Dallen and Keegan Dallen; brothers, Bill Hobson (Loretta), Robert Hobson (LeeAnn), James Hobson; sisters, Bertha Sample, Donna Hickok; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

