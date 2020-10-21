Shirley Mae Proffit, 85, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born September 1, 1935 in Savannah, MO to Raymond and Eva (Wilson) Young. She married Dean Proffit in Savannah on September 25, 1953 and he survives of the home.

Shirley enjoyed camping, sewing, and cross stitching. She loved taking care of her family and especially those grandkids.

She is survived by her sons, David (Birdy) Proffit and Gary (Chanda) Proffit; daughters, Gloria (Todd) Schroff and Carol (Mike Kerns) Proffit-Auxier all of St. Joseph; brothers, Paul (Patsy) Young and Ralph (Judy) Young; grandchildren, Kari Schroff, Michael Schroff, Kayla Marmaud, Dakotah Proffit, and Wyatt Proffit; great-grandchildren, Randon Schroff, Raylea Schroff, Liam Marmaud, and Kiellian Schroff; special friends, Matt Davis, Ben Davis, Terry & Cheryl Fulton, and Ron and Lisa Olson. She was preceded in death by parents, brother, Charles Young; sister, George Ellen Brant, and great-granddaughter, Arieonna Schroff.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hour will be 1:00pm-2:00pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Burial will be in the Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, MO.