Shirley Mae Thornton 66, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday June 15, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, in Saint Joseph. She was born August 10, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Lavona & George Ellis. She married Larry Thornton on July 4, 1976, he preceded her in death on November 23, 2016. She worked at Kmart, and Walmart. She enjoyed Bingo and going to the Casino. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry Kent Thornton, son, Jason Tyler Thornton, granddaughter, Maylee, brothers Charles and John Ellis, and sister-in-law, Patty Ellis. Survivors include son, Nathan (Michelle Cooper) Thornton, daughters, Amber (Randy) Green, and Haley (Chad) Despain all of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Matthew, Kodee, Karter, Madisynn, and Kent, and a brother, Danny Ellis. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Shirley Thornton memorial fund online at www.ruppfuneral.com select funeral fund or in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com