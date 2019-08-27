Obituary

Shirley M. Martin

1953-2019

Albany, Missouri- Shirley Marie Martin, 66, Albany, Missouri formerly of Hamilton, Cameron and Kearney Missouri, passed away on August 25, 2019.

Shirley was born on January 26, 1953 in Kent County, Michigan to

Virgel and Allileah (Dodds) Rupert.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James C. Martin; daughter, Tina Marie and great-niece, Robin Boyd.

Shirley was a certified nurses aide, an emergency med tech in Caldwell County, a former member of the Order of Eastern Star Hamilton Chapter #275 O.E.S., a volunteer at Jobes Daughters and served on the advisory board for Rainbow Girls, in Liberty, MO. Shirley was also the Volunteer Class Reader for Miss Allen's first grade class at Virginia E. George Elementary School in Albany, MO.

Survivors: son, Benjamin (Cindy) Martin, grandchildren Dakota (Chanda), Cheyenne, Shaylea and Ariel of Altamont, MO; daughter, Missy Martin, and grandchildren Aryssa, Bryce and Cameron Newby of Albany, MO; and son, Dan (Janelle) Martin, grandchildren, Sydney, Alex Dean and Emily of Hamilton, MO; brother, Bill (Kathleen) Rupert, Nacona, TX; sisters, Faye (Bill) Johnson and Rosealee Ward, Coopersville, MI; sister-in-law, Susan (Jack) Glaeser, Dubuque, IA; extra special niece, Debra (Chad Holmes) Schoonover; several nieces and nephews and her favorite "extra" son, Scott Kennedy of Hamilton, MO.

Services: 2:00PM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Lake Viking Church, Gallatin, MO. Visitation: 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, MO. Memorial donations may be made to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home for expenses. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences:

www.polandthompson.com.